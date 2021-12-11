After weeks of Charlotte Flair downplaying Toni Storm as a legitimate contender and re4jecting her challenges, The Queen finally agreed to meet face to face. The two clashed on Friday Night SmackDown with the Women’s Championship at stake.Full Article
Toni Storm challenges SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair
