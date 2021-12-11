Three of the most dominant tag teams in the world collided on Friday Night SmackDown as RK-Bro came to the Blue Brand to face The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match.Full Article
RK-Bro comes to SmackDown to take on The Usos and The New Day
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
RK-Bro come to SmackDown to battle The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat Match
RK-Bro come to SmackDown to battle The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat Match
FOX Sports
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The New Day
FOX Sports