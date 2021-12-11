The Ashes: Josh Hazlewood and David Warner injury concerns after first Test
Josh Hazlewood and David Warner are injury concerns for Australia after their nine-wicket win over England in the first Ashes Test.Full Article
Australia’s victory celebrations after the first Ashes Test have been tempered by question marks over the fitness of David Warner..