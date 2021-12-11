Canucks down Jets in shootout for 3rd straight win under Boudreau
Elias Pettersson scored the lone goal in the shootout and the Canucks took a 4-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Vancouver on Friday.Full Article
J.T. Miller scored the shootout winner Wednesday, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Boston Bruins.