Steve Cooper has flipped Nottingham Forest on its head as Swansea City fans remain divided over legacy
All eyes will be on former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper today as he makes a return to south Wales with Nottingham ForestFull Article
The Swans suffered their third consecutive loss of their Championship campaign on Saturday
Forest travel to the Liberty Stadium for what will be Steve Cooper's first return to his old stomping ground.