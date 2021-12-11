Chelsea host Leeds United this weekend in the Premier League, with the Blues embroiled in a three-way Premier League title fightFull Article
We simulated Chelsea vs Leeds United to get a Premier League score prediction
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chelsea vs Leeds prediction and odds: Timo Werner backed to maintain goalscoring touch
Football.london
The Inside Track brings you the best in betting tips with tipster Tom Phillips looking ahead to Chelsea's match against Leeds..
-
Premier League betting offer: Get Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to score first at 50/1 with Paddy Power price boost
talkSPORT
-
Premier League talkSPORT EDGE betting tips: Gabriel Jesus to score and plenty more goals in Man City v Wolves, Chelsea to dominate Leeds and Mohamed Salah to spoil Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield
talkSPORT