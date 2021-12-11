Déjà vu as England collapse to nine-wicket defeat in first Ashes Test against Australia despite overnight hope – ‘We’ve been here before and we’ll be here again’
Published
England fans will be waking up in disappointment after an all-too-familiar batting collapse resulted in a heavy first Ashes Test defeat to Australia by nine wickets. Entering day four on 220-2 at The Gabba, trailing by 58 runs, there were genuine hopes the tourists could fight their way back into the match. However, Joe Root’s […]Full Article