Wolves stars Ruben Neves and Max Kilman left covered in blood after sickening clash of heads, but both stay on pitch after Man City medical team help patch them up
Published
Man City’s Premier League clash against Wolves was halted on Saturday after a nasty clash of heads that spilled blood onto the pitch. Wolves stars Ruben Neves and Max Kilman collided mid-air after a breakdown in communication between the teammates. Kilman was left with blood splattered on his head and face, while Neves was left […]Full Article