Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal career could be ‘OVER’ as Mikel Arteta drops captain due to ‘disciplinary breach’ in scenes reminiscent to Matteo Guendouzi saga
Published
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Arsenal future is in doubt after Mikel Arteta dropped his captain due to a ‘disciplinary issue’. The 32-year-old was absent from training Friday and does not feature in the Gunners squad for their Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday. Explaining the omission, Arteta said: “Unfortunately [it’s] due to a disciplinary breach. “I […]Full Article