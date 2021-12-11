Victor Lindelof’s ‘breathing difficulties’ related to a collision says Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, who confirms the defender is OK following substitution
Ralf Rangnick has offered a positive update on defender Victor Lindelof who left Manchester United’s win at Norwich with breathing difficulties. Lindelof left the field of play in the 74th minute of the 1-0 victory pointing at his chest in discomfort. The Swede crouched whilst indicating towards his chest, with medics later helping him off […]Full Article