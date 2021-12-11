Conor Benn v Chris Algieri: Briton brilliantly knocks out Chris Algieri to get closer to world title shot
Published
Conor Benn takes a big step towards a world title shot with a clinical knockout of Chris Algieri in Liverpool.Full Article
Published
Conor Benn takes a big step towards a world title shot with a clinical knockout of Chris Algieri in Liverpool.Full Article
Conor Benn will be looking to finish his successful 2021 on a high when he faces off against Chris Algieri this weekend. Benn has..