Liverpool fans vented their fury on social media after decisions from the officials went against them - and one of the Reds' WAGs joined in the pile-onFull Article
Liverpool WAG blasts Premier League referee during nervy win over Aston Villa
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Steven Gerrard blasts dodgy referee calls that cost him dream return to Liverpool
Steven Gerrard has been left fuming at referee Stuart Attwell after Danny Ings was denied a penalty during Aston Villa and..
Daily Star