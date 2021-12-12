Aston Villa fans split as Jurgen Klopp makes Steven Gerrard revelation
Published
BirminghamLive brings you all the headlines from Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.Full Article
Published
BirminghamLive brings you all the headlines from Aston Villa's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.Full Article
Steven Gerrard is set for an emotional return to Anfield on Saturday as his Aston Villa side take on his beloved Liverpool. Gerrard..
Steven Gerrard has been speaking about his emotional return to Anfield ahead of Aston Villa's clash with Liverpool this weekend