WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin applauds Tai Tuivasa after UFC heavyweight comes out to Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’, knocks opponent out cold and then drinks beer from a shoe
Tai Tuivasa scored an incredible knockout at UFC 269 and then got the seal of approval from WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin. Tuivasa scored his fourth-straight UFC knockout victory after a nasty left hook that was followed with a furious flurry of punches left Brazilian Augusto Sakai out cold. To celebrate, Tuivasa had a […]Full Article