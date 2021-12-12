Max Verstappen will start on pole position ahead of Lewis Hamilton for the world championship decider in the F1 season finale at the Yas Marina circuit in Abu DhabiFull Article
Lewis Hamilton accuses Max Verstappen of making error on purpose before F1 showdown
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen 'won't even look at each other' in tense conference
Daily Star
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's fierce rivalry was there for all to see, as they attended a press conference ahead of their..
-
Verstappen vs. Hamilton: F1's title showdown as it happens
ESPN
-
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner likens F1 title race to ‘Squid Game’ as Mercedes’ Toto Wolff says ‘may the best team win’ ahead of Max Verstappen showdown with Lewis Hamilton
talkSPORT
-
Do F1 Drivers go to the toilet in their suits and how do they drink water during a race? Lewis Hamilton claims he has ‘never done it’ while Daniel Ricciardo admits ‘every little kerb you hit hurts’
talkSPORT
-
Max Verstappen the ‘toughest driver’, ‘hard as nails’ and ‘the biggest risk-taker I’ve ever seen’ ahead of title showdown with Lewis Hamilton
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix track change may help Lewis Hamilton in Max Verstappen battle
Daily Star
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes may have the advantage going into this weekend’s final showdown in the F1 championship due to changes..