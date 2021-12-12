Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin tests positive for Covid
Published
Haas driver Nikita Mazepin tests positive for Covid-19 but will not have a "wider impact" on the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP, says Formula 1.Full Article
Published
Haas driver Nikita Mazepin tests positive for Covid-19 but will not have a "wider impact" on the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP, says Formula 1.Full Article
The FIA, Formula 1 and Haas F1 Team can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi grand..
Haas driver Nikita Mazepin tests positive for Covid-19 but will not have a "wider impact" on the title-deciding Abu Dhabi GP, says..