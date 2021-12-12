Verstappen overtakes Hamilton, wins F1 title
Max Verstappen claimed an astonishing first F1 world championship title by overtaking title rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of a hugely controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Full Article
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins his first Formula 1 world title in dramatic circumstances at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.