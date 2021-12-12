Dallas Cowboys defense powers win over Washington Football Team, denies frantic comeback bid
Published
Dallas' defense put together a dominant performance early, but some late struggles by its offense put Sunday's win over Washington in jeopardy.
Published
Dallas' defense put together a dominant performance early, but some late struggles by its offense put Sunday's win over Washington in jeopardy.
The Dallas Cowboys came out victorious in their Week 14 matchup against NFC East foe Washington Football Team. The Cowboys were led..