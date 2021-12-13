Cristiano Ronaldo v Lionel Messi: Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain stars’ head-to-head records ahead of Champions League last-16 showdown
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are set to come face-to-face on a football pitch again after Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain were drawn together in the Champions League last-16. The superstars met in the Champions League group stages last season. Ronaldo’s Juventus won 3-0 at the Camp Nou with the Portuguese scoring twice against Messi […]Full Article