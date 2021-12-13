Manchester United match against Brentford in serious doubt, as club close training ground due to positive COVID-19 cases and Red Devils ‘in discussion’ with Premier League
Published
Manchester United’s Premier League match against Brentford is in serious doubt after the club confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak amongst players and staff. The Red Devils have announced they have closed down their Carrington Training Complex and are in discussions with league bosses over Tuesday’s fixture. The club released a statement confirming the cases on Monday […]Full Article