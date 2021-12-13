Emma Raducanu tests positive for COVID-19 disrupting Australian Open preparations as she quits Abu Dhabi tournament and misses Forumla 1 title thriller
Emma Raducanu's plans for the Australian Open have been disrupted after she tested positive for COVID-19. The US Open champion is experiencing mild symptoms according to The Telegraph and has begun the 10-day isolation period. The 19-year-old will also miss the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, which begins on Thursday. Raducanu is also […]