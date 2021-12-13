Real Madrid's win vs. Atletico feels decisive in LaLiga title race
Real Madrid haven't won LaLiga yet, but they easily beat Atletico. PLUS: The Premier League title race heats up, and Bayern pull clear in Germany.Full Article
Carlo Ancelotti believes Real Madrid are “clear favourites” for the LaLiga title after their convincing 2-0 El Derbi win over..