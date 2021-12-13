Raptors game vs. Chicago on Thursday postponed due to virus outbreak on Bulls
Published
Thursday's NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulls.Full Article
Published
Thursday's NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Bulls.Full Article
The NBA has postponed the Bulls-Pistons game on Tuesday and Bulls-Raptors on Thursday amid Chicago's coronavirus-related roster..
The NBA has postponed the Bulls-Pistons game on Tuesday and Bulls-Raptors on Thursday amid Chicago's coronavirus-related roster..