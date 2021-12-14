Oklahoma transfer pair QB Spencer Rattler, TE Austin Stogner commit to South Carolina
Published
A pair of big-name Oklahoma transfers, QB Spencer Rattler and TE Austin Stogner, both announced their commitments to join the Gamecocks.
Published
A pair of big-name Oklahoma transfers, QB Spencer Rattler and TE Austin Stogner, both announced their commitments to join the Gamecocks.
Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer, formerly an Oklahoma assistant, picked up commitments Monday from Sooners transfers Spencer Rattler..