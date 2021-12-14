Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings what pundits Paul Merson, Mark Lawrenson and Michael Owen have said about the Premier League clash at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.Full Article
Pundits disagree about Dean Smith in Norwich City vs Aston Villa predictions
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Norwich City vs Aston Villa kick off time, TV channel & live stream details
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa take on Norwich City at Carrow Road in the Premier League as Steven Gerrard and Dean Smith meet in the dugout
Aston Villa injury and Covid blow as Norwich City face defensive crisis
Lichfield Mercury
Advertisement
More coverage
Aston Villa Covid-19 outbreak latest as Dean Smith fires Manchester United warning
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings the top headlines from Villa Park on Monday, December 13 2021 as Steven..
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Dean Smith fires Manchester United warning at Aston Villa
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings what Dean Smith has warned his old side to expect from their Premier League..
Lichfield Mercury