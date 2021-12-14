Man Utd reach transfer decision with big implications for Man City deal
Published
Manchester United have given the green light to a January move that could come as a major reprieve to rivals Manchester City.Full Article
Published
Manchester United have given the green light to a January move that could come as a major reprieve to rivals Manchester City.Full Article
Pep Guardiola refused to answer any questions over a possible transfer deal for Erling Haaland in the summer. Man City are among..
He plays in a position City have been trying to strengthen for some time and could be the answer even if a January deal is unlikely