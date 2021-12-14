Sergio Aguero set to retire from professional football following his recent heart condition that has hampered dream Barcelona transfer after Premier League success at Man City
Published
Sergio Aguero looks set to hang up his boots just six months after joining Barcelona. The Argentine’s season has been blighted by injury and health issues and he suffered chest pains in his first competitive start for the Spanish club, against Alaves in October, and was substituted before half-time. Aguero was immediately taken into hospital […]Full Article