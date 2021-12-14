Elise Christie: British Olympian retires from short track speed skating, aged 31
Published
British Olympic short track speed skater Elise Christie retires from the discipline at the age of 31 but says her career in sport "isn't over".Full Article
Published
British Olympic short track speed skater Elise Christie retires from the discipline at the age of 31 but says her career in sport "isn't over".Full Article
British Olympic short track speed skater Elise Christie retires from the discipline at the age of 31 but says her career in sport..