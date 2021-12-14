Skip Bayless: I wouldn’t be surprised if Steph Curry goes for his MSG record of 11 three-pointers vs. Knicks I UNDISPUTED
Published
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is just two three pointers away from breaking the all time three point record previously held by Ray Allen. Curry and the Warriors are scheduled to take on the New York Knicks in the historic Madison Square Garden Tuesday night. Skip Bayless expects Stephen Curry to break the record versus the Knicks in memorable fashion.Full Article