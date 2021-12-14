QPR-Swansea City: Rangers call off home game following Covid cases
Published
Queens Park Rangers are forced to call off Saturday's home game with Swansea City following continued Covid cases.Full Article
Published
Queens Park Rangers are forced to call off Saturday's home game with Swansea City following continued Covid cases.Full Article
Tottenham are planning for Thursday's game at Leicester City after a Covid outbreak saw their previous two fixtures against Rennes..
It's been a strange year for video games.
There's no way for any of us to know just how much release schedules were..