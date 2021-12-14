Colin Cowherd: 'Take the over for a Cowboys team that will do well against a stationary Mike Glennon' I FOX BET LIVE

Though Colin Cowherd isn't confident that Dak Prescott is at %100, he advises to take the over in the Dallas Cowboys' matchup against a New York Giants team that's planning to start Mike Glennon at quarterback. Even if Dak is not sharp, Colin doesn't think the Giants will move the ball much, and with Ezekiel Elliott and Micah Parsons healthy, Colin is confident the over is the play here.