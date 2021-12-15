Curry passes Allen as NBA's all-time 3-point king
Warriors star Stephen Curry drained a 28-footer from the right wing to break Ray Allen's record for most career 3-pointers Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.Full Article
With a pair of 3-pointers early in the first quarter, Steph Curry passed Ray Allen as the NBA's new all-time 3-point king.