Newcastle keen on signing Kieran Trippier in January after helping Atletico Madrid win LaLiga title, with Magpies prepared to make former Tottenham defender highest-paid player
Newcastle are stepping up attempts to make England defender Kieran Trippier their first January signing, talkSPORT understands. The Magpies are willing to make Trippier, who has six months to run on his Atletico Madrid contract, their highest-paid player. The former Burnley and Tottenham defender joined the LaLiga side from Spurs in 2019 for a fee […]Full Article