Tearful Sergio Aguero confirms retirement due to heart problem, with Man City legend supported by Pep Guardiola who was in attendance at Barcelona press conference
Published
Sergio Aguero has confirmed his retirement from football, stating: “I will leave with my head held high.” The legendary ex-Man City striker, who scored one of the most iconic goals in Premier League history, was in tears as he spoke in a press conference at the Nou Camp on Wednesday. Aguero suffered chest pains in […]Full Article