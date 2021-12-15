Sergio Aguero: From 'worst trainer in the world' to Man City 'icon'
Published
As Sergio Aguero retires after a few months at Barcelona, some of his former team-mates discuss his impact on former club Manchester City.Full Article
Published
As Sergio Aguero retires after a few months at Barcelona, some of his former team-mates discuss his impact on former club Manchester City.Full Article
The plaudits will rain down on Sergio Aguero as he calls time on his illustrious career, just six months after joining Barcelona...