Steph Curry breaking the 3-point record was monumentally historical — Skip I NBA I UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry officially passed Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time 3-point shooter last night at Madison Square Garden, doing so in 511 fewer games than the Hall of Famer. The two-time MVP set the record early in the first quarter and the action was stopped shortly thereafter for the celebration. Following the game, Steph said quote: 'The balance of volume and efficiency for me is the standard that I wanted to set. I never wanted to call myself the greatest shooter until I got this record, so I'm comfortable saying that now.' Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to the historical achievement and explain why the record became a big deal.