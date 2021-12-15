Travis Hunter, nation's No. 1 prospect, flips from FSU to Jackson State, Deion Sanders
Published
The No. 1 cornerback in the country will be coached by one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever live. Travis Hunter is joining Deion Sanders.
Published
The No. 1 cornerback in the country will be coached by one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever live. Travis Hunter is joining Deion Sanders.
The nation's No. 1 recruit, athlete Travis Hunter, flips from FSU to Deion Sanders and Jackson State.
#rivalscom..
Cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 2-ranked recruit in the nation, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State to..