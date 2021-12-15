Rugby: England to take on All Blacks in 'mini World Cup' at Twickenham

England are to host New Zealand at Twickenham for the first time in four years next November in a 'mini-World Cup' campaign that also includes their France 2023 pool rivals Argentina and Japan and should land the Rugby Football Union...Full Article
England will face New Zealand and two of their 2023 World Cup pool opponents as part of next year's Autumn Nations Series.
