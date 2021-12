Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian publication have claimed that Tottenham are looking at Scamacca as a potential alternative to Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that two major clubs are interested in Scamacca, and one of them is Tottenham. Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici […]