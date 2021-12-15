Opinion: Jaguars must cut ties with Urban Meyer for Trevor Lawrence's sake
Published
In deciding the fate of coach Urban Meyer, Jags owner Shad Khan's only concern has to be what's best for the development of QB Trevor Lawrence.
Published
In deciding the fate of coach Urban Meyer, Jags owner Shad Khan's only concern has to be what's best for the development of QB Trevor Lawrence.
The Titans picked off QB Trevor Lawrence four times and badly outclassed the two-win Jaguars, who continue to deal wth coach Urban..