Former Aston Villa forward Kevin Phillips believes Villa tyro Jacob Ramsey is reaping the rewards of working with an iconic former player like Steven Gerrard.Full Article
Where Jacob Ramsey is 'definitely benefitting' from Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
A bruised foot, Aston Villa coaches step up and what Steven Gerrard did to Jacob Ramsey off camera
Lichfield Mercury
A look at the talking points and quirks from Aston Villa's impressive 2-0 win over Dean Smith's Norwich
Jacob Ramsey wondergoal inspired by manager Steven Gerrard
Belfast Telegraph
-
Steven Gerrard says ‘outstanding’ Jacob Ramsey ‘can be as good as he wants to be’ as Aston Villa youngster pays tribute to Liverpool legend following wonder goal
talkSPORT
-
Steven Gerrard makes it four wins from six as Aston Villa youngster Jacob Ramsey nets superb goal to down Norwich and former boss Dean Smith at Carrow Road
talkSPORT