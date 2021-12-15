Southampton ace James Ward-Prowse joins Cristiano Ronaldo in third on all-time Premier League list for goals scored from direct free-kicks with only David Beckham, Thierry Henry and Gianfranco Zola scoring more
The Premier League has had plenty of free-kick specialists down the years. David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Gianfranco Zola, Cristiano Ronaldo and countless other football greats have all been absolutely lethal from the dead ball. James Ward-Prowse is up there as one the very best the top-flight has seen. The Southampton man scored his ELEVENTH goal […]Full Article