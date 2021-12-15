Emmanuel Acho: Steph Curry’s 3-point record solidifies him as the best player of all time I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Published
History was made at Madison Square Garden last night. Steph Curry made two quick three-pointers to pass Ray Allen for the all-time record. The achievement was celebrated briefly after the second shot and after the game, Curry was asked about being the greatest shooter of all time. He responded saying quote: 'I've got that, baby.' Emmanuel Acho shares what breaking the three-point record does for Curry's legacy.Full Article