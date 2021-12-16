What Nick Saban said about Deion Sanders landing Travis Hunter, nation's No. 1 recruit
Published
Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect.
Published
Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect.
Deion Sanders Swipes Nation’s Top Recruit, , Travis Hunter, , From Florida State.
Deion Sanders Swipes Nation’s Top..
Cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 2-ranked recruit in the nation, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State to..