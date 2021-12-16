Mercedes withdraw appeal against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 title win at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Sir Lewis Hamilton playing key role in decision
Mercedes have dropped their appeal after the controversial finish in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finale that saw Max Verstappen win the Formula 1 title over Sir Lewis Hamilton. The Red Bull driver overtook the seven-time champion in controversial circumstances in the final lap of the race to seal a dramatic win which led to […]