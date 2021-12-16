Mohammad Rizwan: Sussex sign Pakistan wicketkeeper as former skipper Ben Brown leaves
Published
Sussex sign Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for part of the 2022 season and agree to release former captain Ben Brown.Full Article
Published
Sussex sign Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for part of the 2022 season and agree to release former captain Ben Brown.Full Article
SUSSEX Cricket has announced the signing of Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan for the majority of the 2022 season.