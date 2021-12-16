Opinion: Everyone but Urban Meyer and Shad Khan saw this debacle coming for the Jaguars
Published
Urban Meyer and Shad Khan were sure that the coach's tenure would be a rousing success even as Jacksonville went off the rails from the start.
Published
Urban Meyer and Shad Khan were sure that the coach's tenure would be a rousing success even as Jacksonville went off the rails from the start.
Jaguars' owner Shad Khan, one of the NFL's most patient owners, had enough of the Urban Meyer drama and was forced to fire him..