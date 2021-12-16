Skip Bayless breaks down what Travis Hunter committing to Deion Sanders & Jackson State means for HBCUs I UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless discusses No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State on National Signing Day. Jackson State is coached by 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Deion Sanders. Sanders was a Florida State Seminole from 1985-1989 and a first round selection in the 1989 NFL Draft. Skip Bayless gives a lesson about HBCU bred pros and if Hunter has started a precedent in college football.