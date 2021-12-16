Chelsea stunned by Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite as Rafael Benitez helps Liverpool with unlikely point despite more Mason Mount heroics in depleted strike force

Everton put a big dent in Chelsea’s title hopes as youngster Jarrad Branthwaite snatched a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. The Blues toiled without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi due to positive COVID-19 tests, but another goal from Mason Mount looked to have earned all three points. But Everton, also depleted, escaped with […]

