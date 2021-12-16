´Salah wants to break every record´ – Alexander-Arnold heaps praise on ´best player in the world´
Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled Mohamed Salah the best player in the world as he highlighted the forward’s desire to break every record possible this season. Salah matched Jamie Vardy’s Premier League mark of scoring or assisting in 15 consecutive games after Diogo Jota had cancelled out Jonjo Shelvey’s strike for Newcastle United on Thursday. Indeed, Liverpool […]Full Article